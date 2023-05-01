India Political Updates: 'PM Modi deliberately trying to belittle Kerala,' says CM Pinarayi Vijayan
India Political Updates: 'PM Modi deliberately trying to belittle Kerala,' says CM Pinarayi Vijayan
updated: May 01 2023, 08:01 ist
Track political updates from all over India only with DH!
08:00
Karnataka: Modi takes on Congress, JD(S)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the Congress head-on over corruption while firing a salvo at the JD(S) during his campaign in the all-important Old Mysuru region on Sunday.
“The Congress’ identity has always been associated with 85% commission. During its rule, the then PM used to say with pride that if he sends Rs 1 from Delhi, 15 paise reached (people) on the ground. Congress’ claws used to snatch away 85 paise of the poor,” he said in Kolar. Modi’s attack is seen juxtaposed with allegations of ‘40% commission’ levelled by the Congress at the BJP government here.
Shah to visit Kolkata to attend Tagore event on May 9
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Kolkata to attend a cultural programme on Rabindranath Tagore on the bard's birth anniversary on May 9.
SeniorBJPleader Swapan Dasgupta told PTI that the invitation was extended by a cultural organisation, 'Khola Hawa' (open air), and on its request, Shah agreed to speak on the ideals of Tagore at the function.
07:41
PM Modi deliberately trying to belittle Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his remarks against the state government over several issues, saying that he was "deliberately trying to belittle" the state.
The chief minister claimed that the state has only experienced "neglect and discrimination" at the hands of the Centre and bringing a Vande Bharat train will not hide these things.
Karnataka: Modi takes on Congress, JD(S)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the Congress head-on over corruption while firing a salvo at the JD(S) during his campaign in the all-important Old Mysuru region on Sunday.
“The Congress’ identity has always been associated with 85% commission. During its rule, the then PM used to say with pride that if he sends Rs 1 from Delhi, 15 paise reached (people) on the ground. Congress’ claws used to snatch away 85 paise of the poor,” he said in Kolar. Modi’s attack is seen juxtaposed with allegations of ‘40% commission’ levelled by the Congress at the BJP government here.
Read more
Shah to visit Kolkata to attend Tagore event on May 9
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Kolkata to attend a cultural programme on Rabindranath Tagore on the bard's birth anniversary on May 9.
SeniorBJPleader Swapan Dasgupta told PTI that the invitation was extended by a cultural organisation, 'Khola Hawa' (open air), and on its request, Shah agreed to speak on the ideals of Tagore at the function.
PM Modi deliberately trying to belittle Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his remarks against the state government over several issues, saying that he was "deliberately trying to belittle" the state.
The chief minister claimed that the state has only experienced "neglect and discrimination" at the hands of the Centre and bringing a Vande Bharat train will not hide these things.