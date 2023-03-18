India Political Updates Live: Congress, BJP workers clash in Karnataka over poster
India Political Updates Live: Congress, BJP workers clash in Karnataka over poster
updated: Mar 18 2023, 08:30 ist
08:29
Congress, BJP workers fight it out in Karnataka over poster
Karnataka | A clash broke out between Congress and BJP workers after BJP workers allegedly protested against the banners put up by Congress workers for a Women convention event at a ground in Govindrajnagar constituency in Bengaluru yesterday pic.twitter.com/k2SxAA8crZ
Phase-IV of ‘Sagar Parikrama’ to culminate in Mangaluru
This visit is organised by the department to take feedback from coastal people. The visit started from Mandvi Beach in Gujarat. We're connected to this yatra to conversate with fishermen of the country. This visit will end in Mangaluru: Union Minister Parshottam Rupala on… https://t.co/4lwb4TN80Xpic.twitter.com/PRzyRfoyiD
PM Modi to attend closing ceremony of 'Vijay Sankal Yatra' in K'taka on March 25
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the closing ceremony of "Vijay Sankalp Yatra" in Davangere city in Karnataka on March 25 and will address a public meeting there.
The BJP on March 1 launched a mega campaign rally in view of the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections. The ruling party kicked off four "Vijay Sankalp" yatras across the southern state.
07:48
Leaders of regional parties are continuously trying to create a platform to fight BJP: Yadav
EXCLUSIVE | VIDEO: "Congress is a national party, and it will decide its role. Leaders of regional parties like the CMs of West Bengal, Bihar, Telangana and Tamil Nadu are continuously trying to create a platform to fight BJP," says @yadavakhilesh during his Kolkata visit today. pic.twitter.com/OGnYFGgTds
Odisha MLAs urge govt to hike old age, widow pensions
Amid rising prices of commodities, members of the Odisha Assembly, cutting across party lines, on Friday urged the state government to enhance the pensions being given to elderly persons, widows, and persons with disabilities.
During the Question Hour, members from both the opposition and treasury benches have demanded to increase the pension to at least Rs 1,000 per month.
