India Political Updates Live: Congress, BJP workers clash in Karnataka over poster

  • updated: Mar 18 2023, 08:30 ist
  • 08:29

    Congress, BJP workers fight it out in Karnataka over poster

  • 08:26

    Phase-IV of ‘Sagar Parikrama’ to culminate in Mangaluru

  • 07:49

    PM Modi to attend closing ceremony of 'Vijay Sankal Yatra' in K'taka on March 25

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the closing ceremony of "Vijay Sankalp Yatra" in Davangere city in Karnataka on March 25 and will address a public meeting there.

    The BJP on March 1 launched a mega campaign rally in view of the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections. The ruling party kicked off four "Vijay Sankalp" yatras across the southern state.

  • 07:48

    Leaders of regional parties are continuously trying to create a platform to fight BJP: Yadav

  • 07:47

    Odisha MLAs urge govt to hike old age, widow pensions

    Amid rising prices of commodities, members of the Odisha Assembly, cutting across party lines, on Friday urged the state government to enhance the pensions being given to elderly persons, widows, and persons with disabilities.

    During the Question Hour, members from both the opposition and treasury benches have demanded to increase the pension to at least Rs 1,000 per month.