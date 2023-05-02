India Political Updates: Voting under way for Shimla Municipal Corporation elections

No one can dare break Mumbai from Maharashtra, says Eknath Shinde
No one can dare break Mumbai from Maharashtra. Those spreading such propaganda will not succeed. Whenever polls are round the corner, they (opposition) come out with statements that Mumbai will be separated from Maharashtra: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde
BJP aiming for 'political assassination' of Kejriwal but won't succeed: AAP after FIR against Gujarat chief Gadhvi
The AAP on Monday condemned the lodging of an FIR against its Gujarat unit chief Isudan Gadhvi and alleged that cases are being filed against its leaders as the BJP wants “political assassination” of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
Son outdoing father in abuse politics: Anurag Thakur on Cong leader Priyank Kharge's remarks on PM
Hitting out at the Congress, Union minister Anurag Thakur on Monday said Priyank Kharge is "outdoing" his father and party chief Mallikarjun Kharge in "abuse politics" by insulting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
