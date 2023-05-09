Indian Political Live: Trying to sour my relationship with DKS will not succeed, says Siddaramaiah
Indian Political Live: Trying to sour my relationship with DKS will not succeed, says Siddaramaiah
updated: May 09 2023, 08:48 ist
08:44
Parties focus on swing seats to sway verdict in their favour in poll-bound Karnataka
There were 74 constituencies where the margin of victory was less than 10,000 votes in the elections held five years ago, making these the ‘swing’ seats eyed by all parties, particularly BJP and Congress.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to attend party training camp in Mount Abu on Tuesday: Party sources
'Cong most corrupt' advertisement: EC asks Karnataka BJP to provide verifiable, traceable facts by Tuesday to prove allegation
Karnataka High Court rejects DKS' plea
Trying to sour my relationship with DKS will not succeed, says Siddaramaiah