Indian Political Updates: Shinde and his group of traitors will be finished, says Raut ahead of SC verdict
updated: May 11 2023, 11:19 ist
11:18
Committed to ideals of Balasaheb, says Shinde-faction spokesperson
"We are committed to the principles and ideals of Balasaheb Thackeray," said Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena spokesperson Naresh Mhaske, a close aide of Eknath Shinde, ahead of the SC verdict on the 2022 Maharashtra political crisis.
11:11
Hoping truth will prevail, says Sena (UBT) spokesperson ahead of SC verdict
VIDEO | “We are hopeful that truth will prevail and we will get justice,” says Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Anand Dubey ahead of Supreme Court's verdict on petitions pertaining to the 2022 political crisis in Maharashtra. pic.twitter.com/Juc6HJjWmj
Mere coincidence: Maharashtra minister on ED summons to NCP president Jayant Patil
Maharashtra minister Uday Samant on Thursday said it is a merely a coincidence that state NCP president Jayant Patil has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case ahead of the Supreme Court's verdict on petitions pertaining to the 2022 political crisis in the state.
The ED has summoned 61-year-old MLA Patil, the former state finance and home minister, for questioning on Friday in a money laundering case linked to alleged financial irregularities in the now bankrupt IL&FS, as per official sources. (PTI)
10:32
Veteran South Indian actor Suman to re-enter politics
Veteran South Indian actor Suman Talwar has said that he will enter active politics.
The actor announced at a programme in West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh that in Telangana he would support Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).
He did not say which party he would back in Andhra Pradesh but indications are that he will rejoin the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).
Suman had taken interest in politics by joining TDP in 1999 in the then undivided Andhra Pradesh. After he did not get any recognition in the party, he joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2004. As he did not get any key role in the BJP, he had kept himself away from politics. (IANS)
10:27
Former JD(U) chief RCP Singh likely to join BJP in Delhi today
Former Union minister and former Janata Dal (United) president RCP Singh is likely to join Bharatiya Janata Party in Delhi today.
Bommai rubbishes exit polls, confident about BJP win in K'taka
#WATCH| Hubballi, Karnataka:..."Last time, they (exit polls) predicted only 80 seats for BJP & 107 for Congress but it came reverse...we're confident with our ground reports and we will come with comfortable majority": CM Basavaraj Bommai#KarnatakaElections2023pic.twitter.com/zG5ptqAjrg
The Supreme Court will likely give its verdict today on the Maharashtra political crisis that saw the MVA govt's fall and the Eknath Shinde-faction of the Shiv Sena taking control of the state post an alliance with the BJP.
A five-judge Constitution bench of CJI Chandrachud and Justices M R Shah, Krishna Murari, Hima Kohli and P S Narasimha had on March 16 reserved its judgements on a batch of petitions filed by both sides.
07:52
Digvijay Singh takes shots at VP Dhankhar, MP CM over SC/ST hostel
Singh, in a series of tweets, has targetted Dhankhar, saying that he did 'bhoomi pujan' of hostels for which no budget was sanctioned by the Chouhan government.
