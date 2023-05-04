Karnataka Elections Live: Padma awardee elated by PM Modi's visit to Ankola in poll-bound Karnataka
Karnataka Elections Live: Padma awardee elated by PM Modi's visit to Ankola in poll-bound Karnataka
updated: May 04 2023, 08:48 ist
Track the latest political updates from poll-bound Karnataka, only with DH!
08:47
Padma awardee elated by PM Modi's visit to Ankola in poll-bound Karnataka
I'm very happy that PM Modi came from Delhi to meet Ankola people he took my blessing. I also met him in Delhi earlier, and we all are very happy: Tulsi Gowda, Padma award recipient on meeting PM Modi (04/04) pic.twitter.com/oHZarShE89
Karnataka: BJP cancels Modi rally for 'tainted' leader, but stain remains on most parties
The BJP may have cancelled Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally for its rowdy-sheeter candidate in Chittapur, but the incident has once again brought to the fore political parties' predilection for 'tainted' leaders.
Padma awardee elated by PM Modi's visit to Ankola in poll-bound Karnataka
Allah will see who you vote for in Karnataka polls, says Congress MLA in K'taka
In an emotional speech to the people of the Muslim community, Bidar MLA and Congress candidate Rahim Khan on Wednesday said,"Allah will keep watch on whom you have voted for in the Assembly election."
Read more
Karnataka: BJP cancels Modi rally for 'tainted' leader, but stain remains on most parties
The BJP may have cancelled Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally for its rowdy-sheeter candidate in Chittapur, but the incident has once again brought to the fore political parties' predilection for 'tainted' leaders.
Read more