Himachal Pradesh News Live: Congress leader Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu to take oath as CM today

Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, a four-time MLA and chairman of the Congress' state election campaign committee, will be the new chief minister of Himachal Pradesh, while Mukesh Agnihotri will be his deputy. The swearing-in ceremony will take place on Sunday and senior leaders including party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi will attend. Track all political updates related to Himachal Pradesh, only with DH.
Son of a road transport corporation driver, Sukhu had a modest beginning and used to run a milk counter at Chhota Shimla in his early days.
“I am from a humble background and started my political career from the grassroots at the age of 17... I am here to win the hearts and fulfil all the poll promises made by the Congress,” Sukhu, who had been a known detractor of Virbhadra Singh, told reporters, and thanked the party and the Gandhi family for their support.
The leadre was once the general secretary of the state unit of the Congress-affiliated National Students' Union of India (NSUI) and later became the president of the student body. He did his MA and LLB from Himachal Pradesh University and was elected twice as councillor of Shimla Municipal Corporation.
Cabinet expansion will be undertaken later, AICC in-charge for Himachal Pradesh Rajeev Shukla said. The party's central observers along with Sukhu, Pratibha Singh and other leaders called on Governor Arlekar and staked claim to form govt
The party's central observers announced the election of 58-year-old Sukhu as the Congress legislature party leader after the meeting of MLAs on Saturday evening following days of intense lobbying by aspirants
The party's central observers announced the election of 58-year-old Sukhu as the Congress legislature party leader after the meeting of MLAs on Saturday evening following days of intense lobbying by aspirants including Pratibha Singh, the state unit chief and wife of late party stalwart Virbhadra Singh.
Govt will work for development of Himachal: Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu
Expressing gratitude to the Gandhi family,HimachalPradeshdesignated Chief Minister and Congress leader Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday said the government would work for the development of the state.
"Our government will bring change. We will work for the development ofHimachalPradesh," Sukhu, who started his political career at the age of 18, told the media in his first statement after being named the new Chief Minister.
His appointment was approved by party national President Mallikarjun Kharge.
Chief Minister-designate Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday presented his claim to form a new government inHimachalPradeshto Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at Raj Bhavan here.
Sukhu would take oath on Sunday at the historical Ridge.
A team of central party observers, including Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, and in charge of state affairs, Rajiv Shukla were present on the occasion
They handed over a formal letter to the Governor staking claim to form a new government in the state.
Himachal CM-designate Sukhu close to Anand Sharma
HimachalPradeshChief Minister-designate Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu is considered close to senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Anand Sharma who was part of G-23 at a time.
The Congress high command, in naming Sukhu, has also pacified Sharma, who is considered a rival to the Virbhadra Singh family, and it may pave way for Sharma to get elected in the Rajya Sabha fromHimachalPradesh, his home state.
Anand Sharma tweeted: "Congratulations to Sukhvinder Sukhu on becoming the next Chief Minister ofHimachalPradesh. Richly deserved recognition of his life long commitment to the Congress party and acknowledged contribution."