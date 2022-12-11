Himachal Pradesh News Live: Congress leader Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu to take oath as CM today

Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, a four-time MLA and chairman of the Congress' state election campaign committee, will be the new chief minister of Himachal Pradesh, while Mukesh Agnihotri will be his deputy. The swearing-in ceremony will take place on Sunday and senior leaders including party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi will attend. Track all political updates related to Himachal Pradesh, only with DH.