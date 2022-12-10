Himachal Political Updates Live: Congress will take 'consensus' decision based on views of MLAs in Himachal, says Kharge
Himachal Political Updates Live: Congress will take 'consensus' decision based on views of MLAs in Himachal, says Kharge
updated: Dec 10 2022, 10:52 ist
08:07
Congress will take 'consensus' decision based on views of MLAs in Himachal: Kharge
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday said the views of the newly-elected MLAs inHimachalPradeshwere being sought to bring out a consensus on who will be their leader.
He said the observers sent to the hill state were seeking the individual views of all party legislators and they would convey to him their opinions, based on which the party will take a decision on the chief ministerial candidate.
Kharge said in the Congress party, there is a procedure in place and the party observers go and take the opinion of all legislators.
08:07
Newly elected Cong MLAs authorise party president to pick next Himachal CM
Newly elected Congress MLAs met here on Friday and unanimously passed a resolution authorising the party president to pick their leader who will be the nextHimachalPradeshchief minister.
Ahead of the Congress Legislature Party meeting, chief minister hopefuls Pratibha Singh, Mukesh Agnihotri and Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu reached the party office in state capital Shimla along with their supporters, who raised slogans in their favour.
The Congress wrested power from the BJP in the hill state winning 40 of the 68 assembly seats. The polling was held on November 12 and the results were declared Thursday.
Addressing the media after the legislature party meeting, AICC in-charge forHimachalPradeshRajeev Shukla said the one-line resolution was passed unanimously and the party's observers would submit their report to its high command on Saturday.
