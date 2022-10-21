India Political Updates: There is a positive change in internal security of nation, says Amit Shah
India Political Updates: There is a positive change in internal security of nation, says Amit Shah
updated: Oct 21 2022, 09:14 ist
Track political updates from across India only on DH.
09:12
There is a positive change in internal security of nation, says Amit Shah
There's a positive change in internal security of nation. Earlier, there were big incidents in northeast, Kashmir & left-wing extremism-affected areas. Earlier, armed forces were given special power, now youth is given special powers for their progress, saysAmit Shah.
08:37
Chief Ministers of various states including CM UP Yogi Adityanath, CM Maharashtra Eknath Shinde with Dy CM Devendra Fadnavais, CM Tripura Manik Saha & CM Andhra Pradesh Jagan Mohan Reddy pay tributes on the occasion of 'Police Commemoration Day'.
08:32
PM Modi arrives in Dehradun
PM Modi arrives at Jolly Grant airport in Dehradun and is received by CM Pushkar Singh Dhami & Governor Lt Gen (Retd) Gurmeet Singh PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of various projects in addition to visiting Kedarnath and Badrinath, today
07:34
Congress names 17 more candidates for Himachal polls
The Congress on Thursday announced a second list of 17 candidates for the Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh scheduled to be held in a single phase on November 12.
Among the important candidates are Thakur Singh Bharmouri from Bharmour, Harish Janartha from Shimla, and Devendra Kumar Bhutto from Kutlehar, among others.
On Tuesday, the Congress had announced its first list of 46 candidates for the Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh.
07:33
Bihar BJP MLA stirs row with comments on Hindu deities
In an embarrassment to the BJP in Bihar, one of its MLAs has been accused of hurting Hindu sentiments by pointing out that even those who did not worship Goddess Lakshmi, Saraswati and Lord Hanuman were not denied the attributes that worship of these deities was expected to bestow.
Lalan Paswan, who represents Pirpainti assembly seat in Bhagalpur district, while announcing his decision not to hold a feast in the memory of his mother who died last week, purportedly rationalised that those who do not worship these Hindu deities still enjoyed wealth, education and power.
07:33
Politician Shrikant Tyagi released on bail from Noida jail
Politician Shrikant Tyagi, who was arrested in August for assaulting a woman in a Noida society, was released on bail Thursday, a senior police officer said.
Tyagi was lodged in the Luksar jail in Greater Noida since August 9, and was granted bail by the Allahabad High Court two days ago.
There is a positive change in internal security of nation, says Amit Shah
There's a positive change in internal security of nation. Earlier, there were big incidents in northeast, Kashmir & left-wing extremism-affected areas. Earlier, armed forces were given special power, now youth is given special powers for their progress, saysAmit Shah.
Chief Ministers of various states including CM UP Yogi Adityanath, CM Maharashtra Eknath Shinde with Dy CM Devendra Fadnavais, CM Tripura Manik Saha & CM Andhra Pradesh Jagan Mohan Reddy pay tributes on the occasion of 'Police Commemoration Day'.
PM Modi arrives in Dehradun
PM Modi arrives at Jolly Grant airport in Dehradun and is received by CM Pushkar Singh Dhami & Governor Lt Gen (Retd) Gurmeet Singh PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of various projects in addition to visiting Kedarnath and Badrinath, today
Congress names 17 more candidates for Himachal polls
The Congress on Thursday announced a second list of 17 candidates for the Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh scheduled to be held in a single phase on November 12.
Among the important candidates are Thakur Singh Bharmouri from Bharmour, Harish Janartha from Shimla, and Devendra Kumar Bhutto from Kutlehar, among others.
On Tuesday, the Congress had announced its first list of 46 candidates for the Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh.
Bihar BJP MLA stirs row with comments on Hindu deities
In an embarrassment to the BJP in Bihar, one of its MLAs has been accused of hurting Hindu sentiments by pointing out that even those who did not worship Goddess Lakshmi, Saraswati and Lord Hanuman were not denied the attributes that worship of these deities was expected to bestow.
Lalan Paswan, who represents Pirpainti assembly seat in Bhagalpur district, while announcing his decision not to hold a feast in the memory of his mother who died last week, purportedly rationalised that those who do not worship these Hindu deities still enjoyed wealth, education and power.
Politician Shrikant Tyagi released on bail from Noida jail
Politician Shrikant Tyagi, who was arrested in August for assaulting a woman in a Noida society, was released on bail Thursday, a senior police officer said.
Tyagi was lodged in the Luksar jail in Greater Noida since August 9, and was granted bail by the Allahabad High Court two days ago.