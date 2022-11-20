India Political Updates: Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Bhendval in Maharashtra
India Political Updates: Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Bhendval in Maharashtra
updated: Nov 20 2022, 08:15 ist
Track latest political updates from India with DH.
08:13
Rajnath Singh, J P Nadda, more BJP leaders to hold roadshows for Delhi MCD poll today
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP President J P Nadda, Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, Haryana CM M L Khattar, Union MoS Jitendra Singh, MoS Meenakshi Lekhi and more BJP leadersto hold Road Shows for Delhi MCD Election today. (ANI)
07:58
Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Bhendval in Maharashtra
733 lives would have been saved if Modi had spoken to agitating farmers: Rahul
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday claimed that had Prime Minister Narendra Modi established dialogue with the farmers who were protesting against the new agriculture laws, "733 lives" would have been saved.
He was speaking at a corner meeting at Bhastan village in Maharashtra's Buldhana district during his Bharat Jodo Yatra.
06:39
Criticism by BJP of Bharat Jodo Yatra and Rahul Gandhi is clear indication of Yatra's success: Congress
06:39
MCD polls: 67 candidates pull out on last day of withdrawing nominations, 1,349 left in fray
A total of 67 candidates withdrew their nominations on Saturday, leaving 1,349 in fray for the December 4 Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls here, according to official data.
The last date to withdraw nominations was on Saturday.
According to the data shared by the State Election Commission, 55 independent candidates withdrew nominations.
Rajnath Singh, J P Nadda, more BJP leaders to hold roadshows for Delhi MCD poll today
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP President J P Nadda, Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, Haryana CM M L Khattar, Union MoS Jitendra Singh, MoS Meenakshi Lekhi and more BJP leadersto hold Road Shows for Delhi MCD Election today. (ANI)
Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Bhendval in Maharashtra
733 lives would have been saved if Modi had spoken to agitating farmers: Rahul
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday claimed that had Prime Minister Narendra Modi established dialogue with the farmers who were protesting against the new agriculture laws, "733 lives" would have been saved.
He was speaking at a corner meeting at Bhastan village in Maharashtra's Buldhana district during his Bharat Jodo Yatra.
Criticism by BJP of Bharat Jodo Yatra and Rahul Gandhi is clear indication of Yatra's success: Congress
MCD polls: 67 candidates pull out on last day of withdrawing nominations, 1,349 left in fray
A total of 67 candidates withdrew their nominations on Saturday, leaving 1,349 in fray for the December 4 Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls here, according to official data.
The last date to withdraw nominations was on Saturday.
According to the data shared by the State Election Commission, 55 independent candidates withdrew nominations.