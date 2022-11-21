India Political Updates: Rahul Gandhi to address 2 public rallies in poll-bound Gujarat
India Political Updates: Rahul Gandhi to address 2 public rallies in poll-bound Gujarat
updated: Nov 21 2022, 09:20 ist
09:19
Gujarat polls: PM Modi to address rallies in Surendranagar, Jabusar and Navsari
08:49
Rahul Gandhi to address 2 public rallies in poll-bound Gujarat
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address two public rallies in Gujarat on Monday as part of the campaign for party candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls in the Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled state.
This will be Gandhi's second visit to Gujarat in two-and-a half-months and the first to campaign for the state elections which will be held on December 1 and 5. He will address rallies at Mahuva in Surat district and in Rajkot city, as per the schedule released by the party. - PTI.
07:48
On last day of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Maharashtra, Cong says will 'take a while' to reap electoral success
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said his experience was enriching as the Bharat Jodo Yatra wound up its Maharashtra leg while the party said converting the Yatra into electoral success will take a while.
The Congress said the Yatra is a revolutionary moment for national politics and the party. Earlier in the day, Gandhi accused the Narendra Modi government of weakening laws such as the PESA Act, Forest Rights Act etc., framed by the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) to empower tribals and the reservation for women in local bodies. - PTI.
07:47
MCD Polls: Rajnath, Nadda take part in different roadshows
Ahead of the MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections scheduled on December 4, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP President J.P. Nadda took part in different roadshows in the national capital to boost the morale of the party cadres.
While Singh took part in the 'Vijay Sankala' roadshow in Uttam Nagar, Nadda led the roadshow in Sangam Vihar.
At the roadshow, Singh appealed to people to vote for the BJP in MCD elections. The Defence minister was accompanied by BJP MP Parvesh Saheb Singh along with the party candidate for the ward.
07:46
Assam CM Himanta raises Mehrauli killing issue, demands law against 'Love Jihad'
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday demanded a stringent law against "Love Jihad" as he raised the issue of the gruesome Mehrauli killing while campaigning for the municipal polls in northeast Delhi which was struck by communal riots in 2020.
"Love Jihad" is a term often used by the BJP and Hindu right-wing leaders to refer to illegal religious conversions allegedly through force or deceit.
