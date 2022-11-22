India Political Updates Live: BJP now jittery over our family unity, says Akhilesh
India Political Updates Live: BJP now jittery over our family unity, says Akhilesh
updated: Nov 22 2022, 08:51 ist
08:51
As a part of Rozgar Mela, PM @narendramodi will distribute about 71,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits at 10:30 AM today. PM will also launch Karmayogi Prarambh module - an online orientation course for new appointees.https://t.co/TSDh3bs9Hr
Samajwadi Party leader Mohd Azam Khan suffered yet another jolt when his trusted aide Fasahat Ali Khan 'Shanu' joined the BJP, just before the Rampur assembly bypoll, scheduled for December 5.
Fasahat Ali, who had also been the media-contact of Azam Khan in Rampur, joined the BJP in the presence of state party chief Bhupendra Chaudhary, who was in Rampur assembly constituency for a booth-level public meeting on Monday. - IANS.
07:58
Gujarat polls: BJP is learnt to have 'threatened' some news channels, claims Sisodia
The BJP is learnt to have "threatened" some news channels that it will not send its panelists to participate in debates on Gujarat if AAP representatives are invited, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia alleged on Monday, amid high-decibel campaigns by the parties for assembly polls in the state.
07:57
BJP now jittery over our family unity, says Akhilesh
Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav said that the coming together of the entire Yadav clan for the Mainpuri by-election has left the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) nervous and jittery.
"Our coming together is sure to leave the BJP jittery and worried. Now that Jaswantnagar (the Assembly constituency represented by Shivpal Yadav) is preparing to offer historic support to SP and Karhal is ready to follow suit with Kishi, Mainpuri and Bhogaon in the same line, the BJP can see the historic victory that the SP is aiming at. This has left them worried," Akhilesh said.
07:56
BJP top leaders, including Nadda, hold meeting with Delhi leaders to assess civic poll campaign
New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) The BJP's top leadership, including its national president J P Nadda, went into a huddle with the Delhi unit leaders to assess the party's campaign for the December 4 civic body polls in the city.
