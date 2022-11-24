India Political Updates: Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Borgaon, Madhya Pradesh

BJP-ruled MCD turned city into dumpyard: Manish Sisodia
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, claimed on Wednesday that in the past 15 years, BJP has converted Delhi into a dumpyard.
"Cleanliness in Delhi is the core responsibility of MCD, but the BJP failed miserably in managing it. Instead, it gave three garbage mountains to the national capital," Sisodia said while campaigning for the December 4 elections to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).
On Wednesday, Sisodia held back-to-back 'Jansamvad' at nine wards in Kalkaji, Sangam Vihar and Tughlakabad areas.
Rahul Gandhi to visit tribal leader Tantya Mama's birthplace in MP's Khandwa
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' that entered in Madhya Pradesh witnessed a huge gathering of party leaders, workers and general public in Burhanpur district.
The very first day foot-march began at 6 a.m. on Wednesday after taking over the yatra flag from Maharashtra Congress Chief Nana Patole and concluded as per its scheduled time at 7:30 p.m.
While addressing a large gathering at Burhanpur, Gandhi on Wednesday said that the main purpose of the Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra is to remove fear from the minds of farmers, labourers and youth.
Union Minister Smriti Irani urges voters in Delhi's Rajinder Nagar to vote for BJP in MCD polls
Top Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have started door-to-door public interaction and appeal for people's votes for the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections.
Union Minister Smriti Irani interacted with people in Delhi's Rajinder Nagar Assembly constituency which is set to go for polling on Wednesday. She addressed the people at a public rally in the constituency and appealed them to vote in large numbers for the BJP candidates.
She appealed people to vote for BJP candidates -- Umang Bajaj, Mohanlal Dayma and Monika Nischal in all three wards of Rajinder Nagar.
