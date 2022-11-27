India Political Updates: PM Modi, Kejriwal to address rallies in poll-bound Gujarat today
India Political Updates: PM Modi, Kejriwal to address rallies in poll-bound Gujarat today
updated: Nov 27 2022, 08:50 ist
Track all political highlights from across India.
08:46
PM Modi, Kejriwal to address rallies in poll-bound Gujarat today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal will address campaign rallies on Sunday in Gujarat's 'diamond city' Surat, which sends 12 MLAs to the state's 182-member Assembly.
Voting will be held in Surat in the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections on December 1.
Modi will address a public meeting at Mota Varachha in Surat after a 25-km road-show from the airport to the rally venue, local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jagdish Patel said on Saturday. The PM is also scheduled to address rallies at Netrang in Bharuch district and Mehmedabad in Kheda district.
Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal will be on a two-day tour of Surat, which for long has remained a stronghold of the BJP with the support of its textile and diamond industry and lakhs people associated with the sectors. He will hold townhall meetings with textile industry leaders as well as gem artisans, and address a public meeting at Yogi Chowk. Kejriwal will also hold a roadshow in Katargam, state AAP general secretary Manoj Sorathiya said.
08:22
Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Mhow in Madhya Pradesh
Gujarat elections: AAP has become synonymous with "parivartan", says Raghav Chadha
AAP's Gujarat election in-charge Raghav Chadha on Saturday said the people of Gujarat are "yearning for a change" and the only force which has become synonymous with "parivartan" in the state is Aam Aadmi Party.
The senior party leader affirmed that the party is confident about winning the upcoming Assembly elections in Gujarat.
He said the AAP has emerged as a "formidable challenger" to the BJP and that the Congress is nowhere in the race.
07:01
BJP will form stable govt on its own in HP: Party's state unit chief Suresh Kashyap
The BJP will form a stable government on its own in Himachal Pradesh and buck the trend of an incumbent party not returning to power, its state unit chief Suresh Kashyap said on Saturday.
He said the party will seek feedback from its candidates about the November 12 polls and asserted that the party's winning run will continue.
Targeting the Congress, Kashyap said the party has "lost its existence" and its leaders are camping in Delhi to assert their seniority.
07:01
Polling station-wise allocation of EVMs done for Delhi MCD election: SEC
Polling station-wise allocation of electronic voting machines has been done following second level randomisation of these machines ahead of the December 4 Delhi municipal election, officials said on Saturday.
The second level randomisation of the electronic voting machines (EVMs) was conducted by the respective district election officers in the presence of general observers appointed by the State Election Commission (SEC), Delhi, they said.
The representatives of political parties and contesting candidates were also present during the process, the SEC said in a statement.
Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Mhow in Madhya Pradesh
