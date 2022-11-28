India Political Updates: Will make Indore biggest logistics hub like Chicago if Congress wins MP polls, says Rahul
updated: Nov 28 2022, 07:54 ist
Track the latest political updates from India with DH.
07:24
Will make Indore biggest logistics hub like Chicago if Congress wins MP polls next year: Rahul
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said Indore will be developed as India's biggest logistics hub along the lines of Chicago if his party forms a government after the 2023 Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections.
He also took potshots at the media saying top politicians of the ruling party, film stars and cricketers hog the limelight whereas farmers and labourers are ignored. Earlier in the day, the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Gandhi reached Indore on the fifth day of its Madhya Pradesh leg.
07:23
Stop maligning national icons: Raj Thackeray tells Congress and BJP
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray on Sunday asked the Congress and BJP to stop maligning national icons like V D Savarkar and Jawaharlal Nehru and instead focus on important issues facing the country.
Addressing party workers at a convention here, Thackeray said criticising national heroes who fought for Independence was unwarranted as everyone has "positive and negative aspects". "Does Rahul Gandhi have the stature to talk ill about Savarkar who was sentenced to 50 years of rigorous imprisonment? There is something called strategy to come out of prison. How can it be termed as surrender or mercy? he asked.
07:22
Cong, like-minded parties view terrorism as shortcut to achieve success but mum on big terror attacks: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said Gujarat and the country need to be "alert" about Congress and like-minded parties which keep mum on "big terrorist attacks" to not offend their vote bank, and also accused the grand old party of not respecting the tribal community.
In a veiled attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), he urged the people of Gujarat not to commit the sin of letting those, who gave election tickets to the anti-Narmada dam project forces in the past, set foot in the state.
