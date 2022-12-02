India Political Live: Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Jahanara village in Madhya Pradesh
India Political Live: Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Jahanara village in Madhya Pradesh
updated: Dec 02 2022, 08:33 ist
08:31
Gujarat: Anand, a depleting milk hub in Cong bastion
It is an unfortunate turn for a region that birthed the milk revolution of the 1970s, which not only put Anand in the national imagination but India on the world map for being the largest producer of milk. The region is also politically fertile — two of the state’s tall political leaders, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and former chief minister Madhavsihn Solanki, were born here.
Gujarat poll: Modi giving final touches to BJP campaign
Ahmedabad on Thursday witnessed high-voltage campaigning-one led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the BJP and the second carried out by Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal along with his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann, former cricketer and Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh.
Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Janhara village in Madhya Pradesh