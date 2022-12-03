India Political Updates: Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Mahudiya in Madhya Pradesh
updated: Dec 03 2022, 08:22 ist
08:20
Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Mahudiya in Madhya Pradesh
#WATCH | Congress party's Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed from Mahudiya in Madhya Pradesh this morning. Senior party leader Kamal Nath and Namdev Das Tyagi, popularly known as Computer Baba, also joined the yatra today.
MCD polls: AAP says people want honest party like it
On the last day of campaigning for the December 4 Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls, the AAP on Friday attacked the BJP, saying people do not want a "corrupt" party like it to come to power in the civic body.
Akhilesh says SP wants to follow socialism shown by Mulayam
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav says his party wants to help people by following path of socialism as shown by founder Mulayam Singh Yadav.(PTI)