India Political Updates: Won't allow BJP to turn 'Garden of Peace' into lab of hatred, says Rahul Gandhi
updated: Oct 24 2022, 07:57 ist
Here are the latest political highlights from across India.
07:41
Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that his party would not allow Karnataka (garden of peace and harmony) to be turned into a laboratory for the BJP’s experiments with hatred and misgovernance.
BJP leader Rapolu Anand Bhaskar likely to join TRS
BJP leader in Telangana, Rapolu Ananda Bhaskar on Sunday called on TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and expressed his keenness to join the ruling party. (PTI)