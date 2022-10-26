India Political Updates: Kharge pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat ahead of taking charge as Cong President

Sonia Gandhi to step down as Congress President today
Today Smt Sonia Gandhi ji would be relinquishing her office as Indian National Congress President. She has always been an inspiration to all of us. Her understanding of people, politicians, political situations has been outstanding. For us she would always remain as our Leader.
Kharge will today take the charge as national president of the Congress party.
Congress President-elect Mallikarjun Kharge pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat
