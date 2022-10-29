India Political Updates: Fuel prices slashed in BJP-ruled states but didn't go down in Congress-ruled states, says Anurag Thakur
India Political Updates: Fuel prices slashed in BJP-ruled states but didn't go down in Congress-ruled states, says Anurag Thakur
updated: Oct 29 2022, 10:53 ist
10:45
Fuel prices slashed in BJP-ruled states but didn't go down in Congress-ruled states, says Anurag Thakur
We brought inflation under control&slashed fuel prices.Prices slashed in BJP-ruled states but they didn't go down in Congress-ruled states. Congress promised farm loan waiver.They couldn't do it in Punjab, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh. They make false promises: Union Min Anurag Thakur pic.twitter.com/JmJNDITodG
I want Congress to get an opportunity in Gujarat too, says CM Ashok Gehlot
Gujarat | There has been a good impact of our governance on the people of Rajasthan. I want Congress to get an opportunity in Gujarat too. We want to give good governance to the state & show people the difference between the functioning of Congress & BJP: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot pic.twitter.com/IISz800OAA
ECI issues notice to TRS leader and Telangana Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy for allegedly threatening voters that welfare schemes will be stopped if they do not vote for TRS candidate in upcoming Munugode bypoll
09:56
BJP delegation moves Election Commission in connection with by-elections in Dhamnagar assembly constituency in Odisha and Munugode assembly constituency in Telangana
09:41
Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann to address 2 Jansabhas in Gujarat today
08:40
Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma visits Industrial Growth Centre at Lassipora in south Kashmir's Pulwama
J&K: Union Minister of State for Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (@minmsme) Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma (@bpsvermabjp) visits Industrial Growth Centre at Lassipora in south Kashmir's Pulwama district to review Industrial scenario. pic.twitter.com/KSJcbK5Bmz
Cyberabad police moves Telangana High Court, submits remand report in TRS MLAs poaching case
06:54
Oppn parties rap Tripura govt over recent rape cases, say 'lawlessness prevails' under BJP
Slamming the BJP-led state government over the recent cases of rape in the state, the opposition CPI (M) and the Congress on Friday claimed that law and order has collapsed in Tripura.
Information and Cultural Affairs (ICA) Minister Sushanta Chowdhury, however, rubbished the charges and stated that the "present state-of-affairs in Tripura is far better than what it used to be under the communist rule".
Two cases of gang-rape and another of sexual assault were recently reported from Unakoti and Khowai districts of the northeastern state, where polls are scheduled to be held early next year.
06:53
Cong's Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes in Telangana
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi along with party leaders & workers resumes 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Dharmapur in Telangana.
Former Minister and Samajwadi Party MLA Azam Khan disqualified from UP Assembly membership after conviction in hate speech case
