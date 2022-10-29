India Political Updates: Fuel prices slashed in BJP-ruled states but didn't go down in Congress-ruled states, says Anurag Thakur

  • updated: Oct 29 2022, 10:53 ist
  • 10:45

    Fuel prices slashed in BJP-ruled states but didn't go down in Congress-ruled states, says Anurag Thakur

  • 10:49

    I want Congress to get an opportunity in Gujarat too, says CM Ashok Gehlot

  • 10:15

    ECI issues notice to TRS leader and Telangana Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy for allegedly threatening voters that welfare schemes will be stopped if they do not vote for TRS candidate in upcoming Munugode bypoll

  • 09:56

    BJP delegation moves Election Commission in connection with by-elections in Dhamnagar assembly constituency in Odisha and Munugode assembly constituency in Telangana

  • 09:41

    Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann to address 2 Jansabhas in Gujarat today

  • 08:40

    Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma visits Industrial Growth Centre at Lassipora in south Kashmir's Pulwama

  • 08:27

    Former Minister and Samajwadi Party MLA Azam Khan disqualified from UP Assembly membership after conviction in hate speech case

  • 08:02

    Cyberabad police moves Telangana High Court, submits remand report in TRS MLAs poaching case

  • 06:54

    Oppn parties rap Tripura govt over recent rape cases, say 'lawlessness prevails' under BJP

    Slamming the BJP-led state government over the recent cases of rape in the state, the opposition CPI (M) and the Congress on Friday claimed that law and order has collapsed in Tripura.

    Information and Cultural Affairs (ICA) Minister Sushanta Chowdhury, however, rubbished the charges and stated that the "present state-of-affairs in Tripura is far better than what it used to be under the communist rule".

    Two cases of gang-rape and another of sexual assault were recently reported from Unakoti and Khowai districts of the northeastern state, where polls are scheduled to be held early next year.

  • 06:53

    Cong's Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes in Telangana