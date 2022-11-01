India Political Updates: Cong president Kharge to join Rahul in Bharat Jodo Yatra in Hyderabad
India Political Updates: Cong president Kharge to join Rahul in Bharat Jodo Yatra in Hyderabad
updated: Nov 01 2022, 08:38 ist
Here are the latest political highlights from India.
08:37
Partha Chatterjee's judicial custody extended
Former West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee's judicial custody extended separately by two special courts on prayers by CBI & ED in connection with their investigation into the School Service Commission recruitment scam.
08:37
BJP suspends five rebel leaders for contesting against official candidates in Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls.
08:32
Congress president Kharge to join Rahul in Bharat Jodo Yatra in Hyderabad
Congress leaderRahulGandhialong with other party leaders and workers resumed the Bharat Jodo Yatra from here on Tuesday and is expected to cover about 24 km during the day.
"Day 55 of Bharat Jodo Yatra is special.RahulGandhiwill hoist the national flag from Charminar where on 19.10.1990, RajivGandhistarted Sadbhavna Yatra," Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a tweet.
Partha Chatterjee's judicial custody extended
Former West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee's judicial custody extended separately by two special courts on prayers by CBI & ED in connection with their investigation into the School Service Commission recruitment scam.
BJP suspends five rebel leaders for contesting against official candidates in Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls.
Congress president Kharge to join Rahul in Bharat Jodo Yatra in Hyderabad
Congress leaderRahulGandhialong with other party leaders and workers resumed the Bharat Jodo Yatra from here on Tuesday and is expected to cover about 24 km during the day.
"Day 55 of Bharat Jodo Yatra is special.RahulGandhiwill hoist the national flag from Charminar where on 19.10.1990, RajivGandhistarted Sadbhavna Yatra," Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a tweet.