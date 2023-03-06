India Political Updates: Kerala Congress leader VD Satheesan calls CM Pinarayi Vijayan 'Modi in dhoti'
updated: Mar 06 2023, 09:26 ist
09:22
Mohan Bhagwat on British and Indian education systems
Before British rule, our country's 70% population was educated & there was no unemployment. Whereas in England only 17% people were educated.They implemented their education model here & implemented our model in their country & became 70% educated & we became 17% educated: RSS chief
09:17
Poster supporting Sisodia: Delhi Police to question school principal, management committee coordinator
Sisodia was arrested by the CBI in connection with the liquor policy scam case on Sunday last. He resigned from the Cabinet on Tuesday.
"As part of investigation, we will question both the school principal and its management committee coordinator. They will be questioned related to the incident and bound down in connection with the case," a senior police officer said.
The complaint sent by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) regarding alleged misuse of pictures of children by some leaders will also be probed alongside, he said.
PM Modi misusing central agencies to break Opposition, form BJP govts in states: CM Kejriwal
The prime minister of a country is supposed to be "a father figure" for the nation but creating rift in non-BJP parties and toppling their governments in states by misusing the central agencies has become the "working style" of Prime Minister Modi, he charged.
Kejriwal's remarks came after he and eight other Opposition leaders, including chief ministers Mamata Banerjee and K Chandrasekhar Rao, wrote to the prime minister alleging "blatant misuse" of central agencies against members of the Opposition.
09:14
Kerala CM proving he is 'Modi in dhoti', says Congress leader VD Satheesan
07:16
Election Commission has taken away Shiv Sena's name and symbol but it can never take away party from me, says Uddhav Thackeray
07:14
Pawar is conveniently ignoring poll outcome in three northeastern states: Eknath Shinde
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde says NCP president Sharad Pawar is conveniently ignoring poll outcome in three northeastern states but projecting Kasba Peth Assembly bypoll result as indicator of change
07:13
