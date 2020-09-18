Parliament Monsoon Session live: Rajya Sabha session to commence at 9 am

The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 amid protests. Stay tuned for live updates.
Cracks in Opposition ranks amid Parliament session
Cracks have surfaced in the Opposition ranks in the middle of Parliament’s monsoon session with a section of regional parties seeking to keep a distance from the Congress by organising joint protests and strategising together on issues.
Read more
Thousands of farmers are on the streets. I did not want to be part of the government that got the bills passed in the House without addressing the apprehensions of farmers, that is why I resigned: Shiromani Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal
Lok Sabha passes two agricultural sector bills, Modi loses minister
Food Processing Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigned on Thursday from the Modi government even as the Lok Sabha passed controversial farm sector reform bills that allow farmers to sell their produce beyond APMC limits and paves the way for contract farming.
Read more
The passing of the historic agriculture reform bills in Lok Sabha is important moment for the farmers and agricultural sector of the country. The bills will liberate the farmers from middlemen and other obstacles: PM Narendra Modi
I assure the farmers that the system of MSP (Minimum Support Price) and government procurement will remain. The bills will provide opportunities to the farmers and empower them in true sense: PM Modi
Good morning readers and welcome to your live coverage of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament.The Lok Sabha passed the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 amid protests. Stay tuned for live updates.