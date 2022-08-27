Delhi: 1 dead, 1 hurt after unknown person opens fire

1 dead, 1 injured after unknown person opens fire in South Delhi

It was found that the deceased received eight bullet injuries, however, the autopsy report will clear the exact numbers, police said

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 27 2022, 17:47 ist
  • updated: Aug 27 2022, 17:47 ist

One person was shot dead while another was injured after an unidentified man opened fire at them in south Delhi's Neb Sarai area, police said on Saturday.

The accused had filed multiple rounds of bullets, police said.

On Friday around 8 pm, police received information regarding firing and that the injured had been taken to a hospital, they said, adding that near Raju Park, Devli, police found blood and six empty cartridges lying on the road.

Police reached the hospital where one Kapil Panwar, a resident of Bank Colony, Devli, was declared brought dead. Several gunshot injuries were found present over the upper part of the body of the deceased, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Benita Mary Jaiker said.

It was found that the deceased received eight bullet injuries, however, the autopsy report will clear the exact numbers, police said.

The other injured person named Pramod, a resident of Sangam Vihar, was also admitted with gunshot injuries. Three gunshot injuries were found on his right leg, police said.

Panwar was a bad character at the Neb Sarai police station.

The statement of injured Pramod was recorded where he said that at the time of the incident, he along with the deceased was sitting in Panwar's car, they said.

Suddenly, one person came and opened fire on Panwar, resulting in him also receiving injuries, police said.

A case under relevant sections has been registered at Neb Sarai police station, they said.

Teams have been constituted and all the suspects and rivals of the deceased are being verified. The CCTV footage of the nearby area is being checked, police said, adding that an investigation of the case is underway.

The body of the deceased has been preserved in AIIMS Hospital, they added.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

New Delhi
India News
Shooting

What's Brewing

How to pair Indian food with wines

How to pair Indian food with wines

How an Indian became UAE's most important photographer

How an Indian became UAE's most important photographer

'Gaata Rahe Mera Dil...': Best 'manzil' for your audio

'Gaata Rahe Mera Dil...': Best 'manzil' for your audio

Aditya Chopra's musical to open at San Diego on Sept 14

Aditya Chopra's musical to open at San Diego on Sept 14

Neeraj Chopra wins Lausanne Diamond League Meet title

Neeraj Chopra wins Lausanne Diamond League Meet title

Dogs can get dementia; here's how you can help them

Dogs can get dementia; here's how you can help them

'Tamil Rockerz' review: Better research needed

'Tamil Rockerz' review: Better research needed

Interesting insights into the behaviour of cats

Interesting insights into the behaviour of cats

Over 10,000 chickens perish in heavy rain in Karnataka

Over 10,000 chickens perish in heavy rain in Karnataka

Satellites show high methane emissions from landfills

Satellites show high methane emissions from landfills

 