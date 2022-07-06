1 dead in landslide in Shimla; at least 4 feared washed away in cloudburst in Kullu

At least four people were missing and a bridge across River Parvati was damaged after flash floods triggered by a cloudburst at Manikaran in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Wednesday, officials said.
State Disaster Management Director Sudesh Mokhta stated that four to six people have been missing after the incident at Chojh village in Challal panchayat of Kullu district at around 6 am.
Kullu Superintendent of Police Gurdev Sharma said four people have been reported missing as per initial reports.
A search operation is in progress, he added.
Though rescue team have been dispatched, they are stuck midway due to landslides, Mokhta said.
Meanwhile, a landslide on the outskirts of Shimla city left a woman dead and two others critically injured on Wednesday, a senior state disaster management official said.
Shimla district emergency operations centre (DEOC) said the incident occurred at Dhalli.
The injured have been admitted to a hospital here.
