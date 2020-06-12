1 dead, 2 hurt in firing by Nepal police along Bihar IB

1 killed, 2 injured in firing by Nepal police along international border in Bihar

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 12 2020, 14:32 ist
  • updated: Jun 12 2020, 14:32 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

A local was killed and two others injured in alleged firing by Nepal police personnel along the India-Nepal border in Bihar's Sitamarhi district on Friday, officials said.

Inspector General (IG) of the Sashastra Seema Bal's Patna Frontier, Sanjay Kumar, told PTI that the incident took place between locals and the Armed Police Force (APF) of Nepal.

One person was killed and two others injured in the firing, the IG said.

The Sashastra Seema Bal is not involved in the issue.

Officials said the locals had a confrontation with the APF over accessing an area near the international border and later, a scuffle took place between the two sides resulting in firing.

Senior officials of the local police and the SSB are at the spot, they said.

Bihar
Nepal
Police
firing
India-Nepal Relations
India-Nepal border
India

