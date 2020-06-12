1 killed, 2 injured in firing by Nepal police along international border in Bihar

A local was killed and two others injured in alleged firing by Nepal police personnel along the India-Nepal border in Bihar's Sitamarhi district on Friday, officials said.
Inspector General (IG) of the Sashastra Seema Bal's Patna Frontier, Sanjay Kumar, told PTI that the incident took place between locals and the Armed Police Force (APF) of Nepal.
One person was killed and two others injured in the firing, the IG said.
The Sashastra Seema Bal is not involved in the issue.
Officials said the locals had a confrontation with the APF over accessing an area near the international border and later, a scuffle took place between the two sides resulting in firing.
Senior officials of the local police and the SSB are at the spot, they said.
Removing statues of racists? Africa's done it for years
Coronavirus may force IPL out of India: chairman
Black Lives Matter protests: where next?
Can a vaccine made of mosquito spit stop next epidemic?
India reminds Nepal its assistance amid border dispute
Shah is centre stage for BJP, so is Rahul for Cong
'Low COVID-19 prevalence, but more people susceptible'
COVID-19 risks pushing millions into child labour: UN
Petrol, diesel prices hiked for 6th straight day