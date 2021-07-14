1 lakh villages get tap water connections under Jal Jeevan Mission: Centre

The Union Ministry of Jal Shakti on Wednesday claimed that one lakh villages and over 50,000 gram panchayats have tap water connections under the centrally sponsored Jal Jeevan Mission.

The Jal Jeevan Mission provided 4.49 crore tap water connections during 23 months and also made 50,000 gram panchayats 'Har Ghar Jal' by providing tap water supply to every household in these panchayats, the ministry said.

The flagship programme of the NDA Government, JJM was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 15, 2019. The scheme aimed at providing tap water connections to all rural households. The Centre has allocated a whopping Rs 50,000 crore for this mega scheme.

At the launch of this ambitious programme, out of 18.94 crore rural households in the country, only 3.23 crore (17 per cent) had tap water connections.

"At present, 71 districts, 824 blocks, 50,309 gram panchayats and 1,00,275 villages have achieved the target of 'Har Ghar Jal'," the ministry added.