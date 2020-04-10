10 Andaman & Nicobar Islands COVID-19 patients recover

10 coronavirus patients from Delhi's Tabhighi Jamaat even in Andaman and Nicobar Islands recover

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 10 2020, 13:58 ist
  • updated: Apr 10 2020, 13:58 ist
Representative image/AFP Photo

Ten persons, who tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from a religious congregation in Delhi last month, have recovered, officials said on Friday.

All of them returned to Port Blair via Kolkata on March 24, they said.

Listen | Pandemic Podcast: Mystery behind Karnataka’s COVID-19 scene

They have tested negative and will soon be shifted from the GB Pant Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment, to a quarantine facility before being discharged, a health official said.

The quarantine facility has been set up at a hotel here, he said, adding that they will have to undergo isolation for another 14 days.

After returning on two different flights, they were transported to the hospital directly from the airport as they showed coronavirus-like symptoms, and did not get in contact with locals, officials said.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

The state's lone COVID-19 patient at present, a woman in her 20s who tested positive earlier this week, is recovering well, officials said.

The woman was on one of the planes that ferried some of the 10 other persons from Kolkata to Port Blair on March 24. She is also undergoing treatment at the G B Pant Hospital.

Officials at the Union Territory, home to several vulnerable tribes, heaved a sigh of relief with the recoveries. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Andaman and Nicobar Islands
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Delhi
Tablighi Jamaat
Nizamuddin
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Did you know coronavirus has 23 lineages?

Did you know coronavirus has 23 lineages?

COVID-19: 'True heroes come to fore in times of crisis'

COVID-19: 'True heroes come to fore in times of crisis'

Soccer: Milan rivals to play first 'virtual derby'

Soccer: Milan rivals to play first 'virtual derby'

Tablighi Jammat members, come out, time’s up

Tablighi Jammat members, come out, time’s up

New York sees signs of coronavirus progress

New York sees signs of coronavirus progress

 