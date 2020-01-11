10 dead in UP bus tragedy: District magistrate

At least 10 people died and several others received serious burn injuries when a private sleeper double-decker bus burst into flames after colliding with a truck in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj district, an official said on Saturday.

There were 45 passengers, including three staff, in the bus that was on its way to Jaipur from Farrukhabad when the accident occurred on the GT road near Chhibramau, 168 km west of Lucknow, on Friday night, the police had said.

Charred bodies of 10 people have been recovered by the forensic teams that were working to retrieve others from the completely-damaged bus, District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar said.

Twenty-one people are undergoing treatment in hospitals, Kumar said.

Unconfirmed reports said some people with minor injuries went for treatment at private hospitals and have gone back home, the official said, adding that efforts were on to contact them.

Superintendent of Police Amrendra Pratap Singh had said around 20 people were feared to have lost their lives in the incident.

State police chief O P Singh had said a diesel tank apparently exploded under the impact of the collision and the bus burst into flames.

Eyewitnesses said the bus caught fire after a head-on collision with a truck.

The bus was full of passengers, around 60 people at the time of the mishap, said a passenger undergoing treatment at the Saushaiyya hospital in Chhibramau.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has sent minister Ram Naresh Agnihotri to the spot and sought a report from the district magistrate about the incident.

Adityanath announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi have expressed condolences to the families of those who died in the bus tragedy.