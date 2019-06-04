10 NCP MLAs in touch: Prakash Ambedkar

Ahead of the crucial monsoon session of Maharashtra legislature, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) founder Prakash Ambedkar on Tuesday claimed that 10 NCP legislators are in touch with him and said that he will speak about it in detail after June 7.

The VBA led by Prakash, the grandson of Dr B R Ambedkar, had damaged the prospects of the Congress and the NCP in the recently-concluded Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra.

In fact, the Congress and the NCP had described the VBA as the B-Team of the BJP.

Though, the VBA did not win a single seat, its ally the AIMIM won the Aurangabad seat— local MLA and former journalist Imtiaz Jaleel won the polls.

"The VBA experimented with social engineering but it seemed to have worked in Aurangabad," Prakash, a three-time MP, told reporters in Akola.

Prakash had contested the polls from Akola and Solapur but lost in both the places.