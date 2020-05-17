10 new COVID-19 cases in Goa; state tally rises to 36

The number of active coronavirus cases in Goa rose to 36 after 10 more people tested positive for the disease on Monday, officials said.

The new patients included nine who reached Goa in a train from Mumbai on Sunday, and another woman who travelled to the coastal state in her car and was quarantined at Vasco, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said.

Samples of all the 10 people came out positive in TrueNat (rapid) tests, he said.

Nearly 456 passengers who arrived here in the Mumbai- Goa train were tested since Sunday at a lab set up at Hospicio Hospital in Margao town of South Goa district, according to a health department bulletin.

Till Sunday, there were 26 active COVID-19 cases in the state, but since Monday morning 10 new cases were reported, taking the tally to 36.

"All the 36 patients have been admitted to a specially-designated COVID-19 hospital in Margao town," Rane said.

So far, 12 passengers of the Mumbai-Goa train have tested positive for coronavirus, he said.

Earlier, six passengers, who travelled to Goa in the Delhi-Thiruvananthapuram Rajdhani train on Saturday, had tested positive for the infection.

On May 1, Goa was declared a green zone after all the seven COVID-19 patients previously found in the state recovered.

However, the coastal state has witnessed a rise in the number of cases over the last few days.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday claimed there was no community transmission of the infection in the state.