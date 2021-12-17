10 new Omicron cases in Delhi, variant tally now at 20

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 17 2021, 12:02 ist
  • updated: Dec 17 2021, 12:02 ist
Delhi on Friday reported 10 new cases of Omicron, taking the total number of cases of the variant in the national capital to 20.

A total of 10 people, out of these 20, have been discharged, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain told ANI

More to follow...
 

Delhi
Omicron
Coronavirus
Covid-19
India News

