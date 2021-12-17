10 new Omicron cases in Delhi, variant tally now at 20

Delhi on Friday reported 10 new cases of Omicron, taking the total number of cases of the variant in the national capital to 20.
A total of 10 people, out of these 20, have been discharged, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain told ANI.
More to follow...
