10% of LIC IPO to be kept aside for policyholders: Centre

DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey has said that 10 per cent of insurance behemoth Life Insurance Corporation's Initial Public Offering (IPO) would be set aside for policyholders.

"Provisions have been added in the LIC Act to provide some reservation to policyholders as shareholders," Pandey said in an interview to Business Standard. Up to 10 per cent of the shares of the issue size will be reserved for policyholders, he added.

On Monday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that LIC's IPO will take place in 2021-22, likely after October 2021.

Currently, the government owns a 100 per cent stake in LIC.

Once listed, LIC is likely to become the country's biggest company by market capitalisation with an estimated valuation of Rs 8-10 lakh crore.

LIC Amendment Act and Amendment to IDBI Bank (Transfer of Undertaking and Repeal) Act have been made part of the Finance Bill. There will be no separate Bill.

(With inputs from PTI)