10% of Omicron deaths were among vaccinated: Government

As many as 10 per cent of those who succumbed to the Covid-19 Omicron variant were vaccinated, as compared with 22 per cent of those who were not vaccinated against Covid-19, Indian Council of Medical Research chief, Dr Balram Bhargava, said on Thursday.

"In vaccinated versus unvaccinated, death was 10 per cent (91 per cent co-morbidities) vs 22 per cent (83 per cent co-morbidities). So really nine out of 10 had co-morbidities in this young population who died and were vaccinated. Of the unvaccinated, 83 per cent had co-morbidities. So not being vaccinated and having co-morbidities really are the drivers which decide the course of the patient," Bhargava said.

The conclusion was drawn from the National Clinical Registry of Covid-19, in which data was collected about hospitalised patients from 37 medical facilities.

Addressing the weekly press conference, Bhargava also said a comparatively younger population, with an average age of 44 years, was infected more in this Covid-19 wave, highlighting there was significantly lesser use of drugs for treatment this time, compared to previous waves.

Meanwhile, India's official death toll from Covid-19 crossed 5,00,000 on Friday, a level many health experts say was breached last year but was obscured by inaccurate surveys and unaccounted deaths in the hinterlands, where millions remain vulnerable to the disease.

(With agency inputs)

