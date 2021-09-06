10 things to know about the farmers' protest tomorrow

10 things to know about farmers' protest in Haryana on Tuesday

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 06 2021, 14:50 ist
  • updated: Sep 06 2021, 16:13 ist
Farmers in large numbers attend Kisan Mahapanchayat against Centre's farm reform laws, in Muzaffarnagar. Credit: PTI Photo

Haryana has imposed bans on large gatherings in the state ahead of another 'kisan mahapanchayat' scheduled to be held in Karnal on September 7.

Here is a timeline of 10 events leading up to the large gathering on Tuesday.

1. On August 28, 10 people were injured as Haryana Police lathi-charged farmers who blocked the Karnal highway. The farmers were protesting a BJP meeting that Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was attending.

2. Soon after, a video of Ayush Sinha, an IAS officer surfaced. In the video he was seen directing police to "crack heads" of farmers has evoked outrage. Demands are being raised for his dismissal.

Read | Tikait calls Modi, Shah 'outsiders' at 'mahapanchayat'

3. Ayush Sinha was the Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Karnal, and has been removed from his post.

4. Farmers' Union has set a dealine for September 6 for government action against Sinha, inclusing filing a murder case.

5. The Samyukt Kisan Morcha objected against the Chief Minister's defence of Sinha.

6. The Chief Minister had defended Ayush Sinha saying that while his choice of words was wrong, the strictness was required.

7. In the 'kisan mahapanchayat' held on September 5th,in Muzzafarnagr, the farmers resolved to oppose BJP in the state Assembly elections of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

8. The meeting was attended by Rakesh Tiktait and other farm leaders, and close to 8,000 security forces and personnel were deployed for this meeting.

9. At the meeting, Tiktait said that such meetings will be held across the country, so as to save the country from being sold.

10. UP BJP spokesperson Alok Awasthi said that the meeting organisers had political motives involved.

