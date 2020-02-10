10-year-old boy allegedly sodomised by youth in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar

A 10-year-old boy was allegedly sodomised by a youth from his village in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday under Bhopa police station, they said.

According to a complaint lodged by the victim's family, the accused lured the boy to a field and sodomised him. The boy managed to get back home and narrated his ordeal to his parents, the police said.

A case has been registered against the accused, who is absconding, they said.

The victim has been sent for medical examination, the police said.