Vaccination success showed capability to world: Modi

100 crore vaccination success showed India's capability to world: PM Modi

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 24 2021, 11:29 ist
  • updated: Oct 24 2021, 12:03 ist
PM Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Addressing his fortnightly radio programme 'Mann ki Baat,' PM Modi hailed India's vaccination success as one which showcased India's strengths to the world

"Today, after 100 crore Covid-19 vaccinations, the country is moving ahead with new energy. The success of our vaccination program shows the capability of India to the world," the prime minister said.

"I am aware of the capabilities of the people of my country. I knew that our healthcare workers would leave no stone unturned to vaccinate countrymen," he added.

 

Check out the latest DH videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Mann ki Baat
India News
Narendra Modi
Coronavirus

Related videos

What's Brewing

Chic goes the Kanjeevaram...

Chic goes the Kanjeevaram...

DH Toon | Nehru family charisma out of stock!

DH Toon | Nehru family charisma out of stock!

Satish Maneshinde, Bollywood’s most preferred lawyer

Satish Maneshinde, Bollywood’s most preferred lawyer

For India and Pakistan, cricket is never just a game

For India and Pakistan, cricket is never just a game

Discontent wafts through India's air waves

Discontent wafts through India's air waves

 