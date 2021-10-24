100 crore vaccination success showed India's capability to world: PM Modi

Addressing his fortnightly radio programme 'Mann ki Baat,' PM Modi hailed India's vaccination success as one which showcased India's strengths to the world

"Today, after 100 crore Covid-19 vaccinations, the country is moving ahead with new energy. The success of our vaccination program shows the capability of India to the world," the prime minister said.

"I am aware of the capabilities of the people of my country. I knew that our healthcare workers would leave no stone unturned to vaccinate countrymen," he added.

