100 feared trapped as fire breaks out in MTNL building

Nearly 100 people are feared trapped in a fire that broke out at the MTNL Building at Bandra in Mumbai on Monday.

The MNTL Building is located near the Bandra Fire station.

Top officials of the Mumbai police, Mumbai fire brigade and Mumbai municipal corporation have rushed to the spot.

Fourteen fire tenders, jumbo tankers, ladders and snorkels have been rushed.

The fire was reported around 1508 hrs. An official of the MFB said that around 100 persons are trapped and efforts to rescue them are underway.

MTNL Building houses the telephone exchange and is a ground plus nine storey structure