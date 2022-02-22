100 more fever clinics to be set up in Maharashtra

After positive results, the CSR arm of RPG Group The RPG Foundation has decided to expand its network and set up additional 100 fever clinics in Maharashtra.

Undertaken with the support of RPG Group in collaboration with the National Health Mission and the Public Health Department of Maharashtra government, the initiative aims to provide people in villages with easy access to basic healthcare.

The clinics have served over 3 lakh patients from remote villages in Maharashtra so far.

Encouraged by the successful implementation of the first 100 clinics, NHM and RPGF have decided to continue the collaboration and set up another 100 clinics. Maharashtra has around 43,665 villages, which shelter 12.5 crore people as per the latest census report of 2011 across 36 districts. There are 13,802 healthcare facilities, it said in a statement.

Radha Goenka, Director, RPG Foundation said: “One of the major goals of this initiative is to support the government’s plan to provide enhanced healthcare in rural areas with all the infrastructural amenities that healthcare professionals need to perform their duties. We are very proud of our success in opening 100 fever clinics and intend to keep the momentum going. Everyone has a right to quality healthcare and our initiative is just one step in this direction.”

Ramaswami N, Mission Director, Maharashtra said, “RPG Foundation in association with the National Health Mission, Maharashtra has created a huge impact in Covid-19 patient management. With due regard to their noble intentions and relentless support, we have been able to set up effective and fully functional portable clinics in our rural hospitals. Embarking together on a common mission along with RPG’s vision to reform and provide the best medical facilities to rural people has made this association an encouraging endeavour."

