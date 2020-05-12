101 labourers on way to Rajasthan from Bengaluru detained

About 101 labourers on their way towards Rajasthan from Bengaluru in a goods truck were detained near border check post at Hirebagewadi village in Belagavi taluk on the Pune-Bengaluru national highway and have been sent into institutional quarantine on Tuesday.

Labourers comprising of men, women and children had been traveling towards Rajasthan in a goods truck without permission from Karnataka and even their home state. In the morning hours, police and other department personnel manning the check post near Hirebagewadi detained them.

They were brought to the CPEd (College of Physical Education) ground for inquiry and later were sent into institutional quarantine at Social Welfare Department Hostel at Nehru Nagar.

Among the labourers one of them had excess temperature during health checkup and has been referred to the District Hospital for treatment, informed Belagavi City Corporation Commissioner K H Jagadish.

In the month of April too, more than 300 labourers in two goods trucks on their way to Rajasthan had been detained on the city outskirts and quarantined. Again 101 of them managing to reach the city from Bengaluru has raised many eyebrows and about the checks carried out at checkpoints all the way from Bengaluru to Belagavi.