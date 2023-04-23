10,112 fresh Covid-19 cases in India

10,112 fresh Covid-19 cases in India

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 7.03% and the weekly positivity rate at 5.43%

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 23 2023, 12:04 ist
  • updated: Apr 23 2023, 13:22 ist
Healthcare workers with Covid-19 test swab samples, amid a rise in coronavirus cases, in Jammu, April 22, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

India on Sunday recorded a single-day rise of 10,112 fresh Covid-19 infections, while the number of active cases increased to 67,806, according to Union health ministry data.

With the fresh cases, India's Covid-19 tally stands at 4.48 crore (4,48,91,989). The death toll climbed to 5,31,329 with 29 fatalities, including seven reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

Also Read | Rise in Covid cases: Centre asks States to keep strict vigil, take pre-emptive action in any area of concern

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 7.03 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 5.43 per cent.

At 67,806, the active cases now comprise 0.15 per cent of the total infections. The national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.66 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,42,92,854, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Covid-19
Coronavirus
health
Health Ministry

Related videos

What's Brewing

Art from above

Art from above

The wild cast of Bori

The wild cast of Bori

What is revealed in what we don't eat...

What is revealed in what we don't eat...

India's ultra movement

India's ultra movement

K'taka records 1.4L cases of public smoking annually

K'taka records 1.4L cases of public smoking annually

Virat, Anushka visit CTR, relish B'luru's famous dishes

Virat, Anushka visit CTR, relish B'luru's famous dishes

Dhoni turns ground into classroom, experts impressed

Dhoni turns ground into classroom, experts impressed

Pidi: Rahul's friend, Himanta's bone of contention

Pidi: Rahul's friend, Himanta's bone of contention

Sachin cuts cake to celebrate 50th birthday at Wankhede

Sachin cuts cake to celebrate 50th birthday at Wankhede

 