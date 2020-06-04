102 more test positive for COVID-19 in Tripura

102 more test positive for COVID-19 in Tripura

PTI
PTI, Agartala,
  • Jun 04 2020, 17:04 ist
  • updated: Jun 04 2020, 17:17 ist
Representative image/istock

At least 102 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Tripura, taking the number of such cases in the state to 622, officials said.

A total of 173 patients have recovered so far. The number of active cases in the state stands at 449. All active patients are undergoing treatment at GP Pant Hospital here.

In a tweet late on Wednesday, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said, "Out of 728 samples tested today, 102 people found COVID-19 positive. Most of them have travel history and contacts."

A statement issued by the government on Thursday said as many as 35,254 people in the state were made to undergo 14 -day quarantine so far.

Currently, 13,267 people were placed under home surveillance, it said.

A total of 30,481 samples have been examined for COVID-19 in Tripura till Thursday, it added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Tripura
Northeast

What's Brewing

Russia struggles to clean up Arctic river fuel spill

Russia struggles to clean up Arctic river fuel spill

Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in Washington DC desecrated

Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in Washington DC desecrated

Coronavirus Lockdown: Politics heats up over migrants

Coronavirus Lockdown: Politics heats up over migrants

Can taking hydroxychloroquine prevent COVID-19?

Can taking hydroxychloroquine prevent COVID-19?

RIP Basu Chatterjee: A filmmaker par excellence

RIP Basu Chatterjee: A filmmaker par excellence

 