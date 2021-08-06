1,058 km metro network under construction in 27 cities: Union minister Puri

Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday said 1,058 km of metro network is under construction in 27 cities to boost urban mobility across the country.
He was speaking after inaugurating a section of about 289 metres between the Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 and the Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake stations on the Delhi Metro's Pink Line via video-conference.
Read | BSP will support Centre if it takes concrete steps for holding OBC census: Mayawati
The DMRC has been a trailblazer in urban mobility, and the missing link at the Trilokpuri section of its Pink Line was bridged with least possible disruptions, the minister said.
He said 721 km of metro line was operational in 18 cities in the country at present, and a network of 1,058 km was under construction in 27 more.
Puri praised the DMRC on running services with due protocols amid the coronavirus pandemic, and said that in the pre-Covid period, its ridership was about 65 lakh per day, and the hope is to reclaim it gradually while ensuring comfort and safety of people.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Indian women's hockey team finishes 4th at Olympics
'Dial 100' movie review: An underwhelming thriller
The Bengalurean who cycled to LA to watch 1984 Olympics
California's largest wildfire destroys historic town
Roger Federer turns 40 with career at crossroads
Olympics: Brands embrace women's sportswear revolution
Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets at $4.5L
DH Toon | Modi celebrates India's hockey Olympic bronze