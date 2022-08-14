1,082 police personnel chosen for Independence Day medals 

Over 200 police personnel involved in action in Jammu and Kashmir and 80 in naxal-infested areas are among 1,082 police personnel chosen for prestigious police medals for gallantry, distinguished service and meritorious service on the eve of Independence Day.

Altogether, 347 personnel have been chosen for the Police Medal for Gallantry, 87 for President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service and 648 for Police Medal for Meritorious Service.

No personnel from Karnataka Police has won the Police Medal for Gallantry or President's Medal for Distinguished Service while 18 have won the Police Medal for Meritorious Service.

Among the 347 Gallantry Awards, 204 personnel are being awarded for their gallant action in Jammu and Kashmir, 80 for their action in naxal-affected areas and 14 personnel for their action in the north-east.

CRPF has the highest number of personnel who won the Gallantry Medals at 109 followed by Jammu and Kashmir 108, BSF 9, Maharashtra 42 and Chhattisgarh 15.

Six officers of the CBI have won the President's Medal for Distinguished Service and 24 won the Police Medal for Meritorious Service.

In 2020, 926 police personnel won the medals -- 215 for Gallantry, 80 for Distinguished Service and 631 for Meritorious Service while in 2021, there were 1,380 winners -- 2 for President's Police Medal for Gallantry, 628 for Police Medal for Gallantry, 88 for President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service and 882 for Police Medal for Meritorious Service.

When it comes to medals for jail officials, seven officers from five states -- Haryana, Kerala, Maharashtra, Odisha and Delhi -- won the President’s Correctional Service Medal for Distinguished Service.

Thirty-eight jail officers, including four from Karnataka, won the Correctional Service Medal for Meritorious Service.

Two from Manipur has been chosen for Home Guards and Civil Defence Medal For Gallantry while seven won the President’s Home Guards & Civil Defence Medal For Distinguished Service. Thirty-seven personnel were selected for Home Guards and Civil Defence Medal For Meritorious Service, including two from Karnataka.

Eleven firefighters were chosen for the Fire Service Medal for Gallantry while six were chosen for the President's Fire Service Medal for Distinguished Service and 38 were chosen for the Fire Service Medal for Meritorious Service. No Karnataka personnel won the award in this category.

