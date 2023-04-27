11 judicial officers elevated as judges in 4 HCs

11 judicial officers, 2 advocates elevated as judges, additional judges in four high courts

The fresh appointments were made in the high courts of Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 27 2023, 13:09 ist
  • updated: Apr 27 2023, 13:09 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Eleven judicial officers and two advocates were on Thursday elevated as additional judges and judges in four high courts, including Delhi.

Separately, while Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma was transferred from the Patna High Court to the Punjab and Haryana HC, Justice Atul Sreedharan of the Madhya Pradesh HC stood transferred to the Jammu and Kashmir High Court.

The 13 fresh appointments were made in the high courts of Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted about the appointments and transfers.

