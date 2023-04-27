11 judicial officers, 2 advocates elevated as judges, additional judges in four high courts

Eleven judicial officers and two advocates were on Thursday elevated as additional judges and judges in four high courts, including Delhi.
Separately, while Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma was transferred from the Patna High Court to the Punjab and Haryana HC, Justice Atul Sreedharan of the Madhya Pradesh HC stood transferred to the Jammu and Kashmir High Court.
The 13 fresh appointments were made in the high courts of Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand.
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted about the appointments and transfers.
In exercise of the power conferred by the Constitution of India, the President of India, after consultation with Chief Justice of India, is pleased to appoint the following as Judges in the High Courts and also transfer High Court Judges. pic.twitter.com/nFLkjZevab
— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) April 27, 2023
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
TTD uses 3 tonnes of flowers for annual Pushpayagam
102-yr-old convicted Nazi guard dies awaiting appeal
B'luru man kills father for refusing money for liquor
One killed as fight over girl ends in tragedy
Andhra school text books now available in PDF format
Brazilian dictionary adds Pelé as synonym of best