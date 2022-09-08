11% of class 3 kids can’t do basic maths: NCERT

Over 11 per cent of the students in the class 3 are poor in math, and 37 per cent have limited understanding, a study by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has shown. But in English, 34 per cent of the students exceeded global proficiency levels.

The school curriculum body conducted the study among 86,000 students in the third grade across 10,000 schools. The study, titled “Foundational Learning Study 2022”, aimed to understand the basic understanding levels of students in class 3, and was conducted by the Union Ministry of Education’s NIPUN Bharat scheme.

In the understanding of math, the state with the highest number of students that did not have a basic grasp was Tamil Nadu (29 per cent), followed by Jammu and Kashmir (28 per cent), Assam (18 per cent) and Gujarat (18 per cent).

Apart from proficiency in mathematics, the study also looked at the grasp on over 20 languages across the respective states. “The study is quite unique as it is the first time in the entire world that oral reading fluency with comprehension and numeracy benchmarks based on the Global Proficiency Framework are set for 20 languages with the largest sample ever for one-on-one basis assessment,” the education ministry said.

While 47 per cent of students learning in Punjabi emerged as the language that was most understood by students, 42 per cent of students learning in Tamil and 38 per cent in Konkani did not understand the language well.

While 34 per cent of respondents showed proficiency in English, 30 per cent had limited knowledge, while 15 per cent failed the basic grade.