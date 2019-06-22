11-year old raped, murdered in UP  

Barely days after the brutal killing of a toddler at Tappal in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh district following alleged failure of her father to repay the loan taken from the culprit, an 11-year old girl was allegedly raped and brutally murdered in state's Unnao district, about 60 kilometres from here.

According to the police sources here the girl was abducted from her home at Nayakheda village in the district around midnight on Friday while she was sleeping.

Her body was recovered from the bushes, a few hundred metres away from her house in the morning, sources said.

Sources quoting the postmortem examination report said that there were injury marks on the private parts of the victim. ''Her head was smashed with a heavy object,'' said an official in Unnao.

Police did not rule out rape since there were no clothes on her body, sources said.

Sources said that the family members of the victim suspected that one of their relatives could be the culprit. Police said that the suspect was absconding and efforts were on to nab him.

The incident comes close on the heels of the brutal murder of a three-year-old girl after her father failed to repay rs. ten thousand he had taken a loan from a youth in Aligarh district. The youth allegedly brutally murdered the toddler after the father expressed his inability to repay the debt.

There have been a sudden increase in the incidents of rapes in the state in the past few days triggering a widespread backlash from the rights activists and also the opposition parties.

Barely a few days back a ten-year-old girl, who hailed from scheduled caste (SC) community, was allegedly raped and then killed in Hamirpur district, about 200 kilometres from here.