Covid-19 active caseload nears 1L with 11,793 new cases

11,793 new Covid-19 cases in India, active caseload nears 1 lakh

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 28 2022, 08:58 ist
  • updated: Jun 28 2022, 09:03 ist
The daily positivity rate was 0.76 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 0.7 %. Credit: DH File Photo

India on Tuesday reported a dip in fresh Covid-19 cases as the nation logged 11,793 new infections, taking the overall tally to 4,34,18,839, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

Active cases jumped to 96,700 after an increase of 2,280 infections in the last 24 hours.

The death toll stands at 5,25,047 with 27 fresh fatalities.

More to follow...

Coronavirus
Covid-19
India News
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

