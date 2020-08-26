119 more mandis added to e-NAM portal in Rajasthan

The Rajasthan government is increasing the number of online mandis, with 119 more mandis have been added to the e-NAM portal between April 5 and June 30, an official statement said.

From April 5 to June 30 this year, 2,205 farmers and 2,989 traders were registered and a total trade of 2,885.3 tonnes was done, it added.

Kunji Lal Meena, secretary, agriculture and horticulture department of Rajasthan, said, "The state government is committed to the welfare of farmers. Under this, many efforts are being made to take advantage of technology for farmer welfare, and emphasis is also on increasing technology literacy among farmers."

According to the statement, amid the coronavirus crisis, the state government is working to provide benefits to farmers through online platform. The government has already decided to convert the trade licence into a unified licence, which also allows to do e-trade of agricultural commodities in any e-mandi of the state.

Rajasthan

