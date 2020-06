Twelve people were injured in a clash between two groups after a woman was allegedly harassed by some men in Uttar Pradesh's Atkutubpur village, police said on Monday.

Members of the two groups attacked each other with lathis and sharp weapons, and also hurdled stones on Sunday evening, they said.

The injured are being treated at a hospital and security has been tightened in the village to thwart any untoward incident, police said.